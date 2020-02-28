Home

Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Dale B. Green


1947 - 2020
Dale B. Green Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Dale B. Green, 72, of Wellsville, died Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020).

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Military rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post 702.

Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 206, Wellsville, NY 14895.

Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
