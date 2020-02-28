|
|
WELLSVILLE - Dale B. Green, 72, of Wellsville, died Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020).
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Military rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post 702.
Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 206, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020