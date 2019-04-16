Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Causer. View Sign

BRADFORD, Pa. - Dale Causer, 87, of Bradford, passed away, at his home, Thursday (April 11, 2019) surrounded by his loving family.



Born in July of 1931, he was the son of the late Wade and Elva Causer. In April 1952, he married Marilyn Dibble.



Dale was a 1949 Otto High School graduate and went on to work for Dresser Industries for 39 years.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bradford, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and trustee. He also served as a Bradford Ecumenical Home board member.



Dale enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family, especially with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending winters with many friends at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, Fla. Helping others was a passion through which he demonstrated his deep love of people. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn his loss as a loving husband, father and grandfather, but we can only imagine his indescribable joy as he entered heaven.



He is survived by Marilyn, his beloved wife of 67 years; children, David (Cindy) Causer of Nashville, Tenn., and Larry Causer and Jan (Jim) Russell, both of Bradford. He was blessed with grandchildren, Danielle and Will Brabston, David Causer Jr., Matthew Russell, Bethany Russell and Kaitlyn and Kris Peterson; five sweet great-grandchildren, Rainn Causer, and Liam, Sammy, Ellie and Charlotte Brabston; a sister, Lucille Witherow of Youngsville; a sister-in-law, Pat Causer of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman "Bud" Causer; a sister, Jean "Teeny" Coast; and Baby Dale, a precious Chinese orphan who was his namesake.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (April 19, 2019) at the Hollenbeck Cahill Funeral Home, South Ave., Bradford and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 20, 2019) at First Baptist Church of Bradford, 71 Congress St. A Celebration of Life Service, led by Pastor Jeremy Childs, will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bradford's Feed My Lambs Formula Fund, which assists with nutritional and medical care to orphans in China, or a .



