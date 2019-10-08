|
LIMESTONE - Dale I. Isenberg, 81, of 1190 Parkside Drive, Limestone, passed away Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born March 13, 1938, in Brush Valley, Pa., he was a son of the late Walter and Leafie Lockard Isenberg. On July 31, 1958, in Indiana, he married Katheryn E. Thompson, who preceded him in death June 23, 2016.
He attended Brush Valley schools.
Dale worked at several gas and oil companies, which included Felmont Oil and Gas Company; Cabot Oil and Gas, where he was a foreman for several years; East Resource Services; and owned and operated DK Well Services with his wife Katheryn for several years.
He enjoyed beekeeping and honey processing. He loved gardening; making wine; carpentry and making wood art that the family still has; stock car racing in Canton, Ohio; snowmobiling; bonfires; and each hunting season he looked forward to taking one of his grandsons on the long hike to the top of Irvine Mountain.
He will always be remembered as a strong man with a gentle and kind soul and the pillar of the family.
Dale is survived by two daughters, Debra (Edward) E. Fidurko of Murray, Iowa, and Susan (Carl) Carlson of Bradford, Pa.; four grandchildren, Dale (Jill) Fidurko of Belpre, Ohio, Zachary (Casey McGuire) Fidurko of Amherst, Rennie (Brittany Jamison) Florentine of Bradford and Hannah Florentine of Bradford; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Jude and Evalyn Fidurko; and four brothers, Jessie Paul Isenberg of Brush Valley, Colin Isenberg of Niles, Ohio, Joseph Isenberg of Bristolville, Ohio, and Jeremiah Isenberg of Plantersville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katheryn of 58 years; siblings, Frank, Beulah, David, Donald, Sarah, Peter, Mary and Thomas; and a granddaughter, Cora Florentine.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) and also from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) for a time of visitation, with a funeral service to follow at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc., East Main Street in Bradford. Rev. Robert Beard, pastor of the Limestone United Methodist Church, will officiate, with Pastor Stan Scoville, chaplain with the Home and Hospice Care of Olean co-officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Limestone.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the , 4261 1600 Peninsula Drive Suite 15 Erie, PA 16505; or Limestone United Methodist Church, 511 Main St., Limestone, NY 14753
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019