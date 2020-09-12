1/1
Dale L. Sampson
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - Dale L. Sampson, 58, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Farmersville, N.Y., went to be with the lord on Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020).

He was born Nov. 7, 1961, in Springville, N.Y., a son of Patricia Vickman Sampson and the late Philip Sampson. He married Rachael White Sampson, on Dec. 18, 1992, in Rushford.

He was a former member of the Rushford (N.Y.) Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and a deacon for many years. He was a member of the Glory Bound Quartet at the Rushford Baptist Church. While living in Elizabethtown, he attended Crossroads BIC in Mount Joy, with his family.

He worked at Messicks Farm Equipment, in Elizabethtown, as a parts technician.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and playing softball. But above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rachael; his children, Kaitlin (Aaron) Schue of Middletown, Joshua (Roxann) Sampson of Palmyra and Luke Sampson of Elizabethtown; his mother, Patricia Sampson of Farmersville; his siblings, Duane (Nancy) Sampson of Rushford, N.Y., Darrell (Joyce) Sampson of Bliss, N.Y., Linda (Steve) Tullar of Rushford and Lorraine (Tom) Finch of Farmersville; a granddaughter, Isabella Sampson; two grandchildren on the way; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann White; as well as his sisters-in-law, Esther (Michael) Clark and Sarah Herr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Sampson; as well as his father-in-law, Roger White.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at the Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Road, Delevan, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) with Pastor Chandler Cutting officiating.

Burial will be held in Freedom Cemetery in Freedom, N.Y.

Memorials may be made to Odosagih Bible Conference, 3204 Hazelmere Ave., Machias, NY 14101.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
