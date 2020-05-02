FREEDOM - Dale R. McKerrow of Freedom, passed away on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo, at the age of 64.
He was born Nov. 26, 1955, in Springville, a son of the late Robert and Margaret Egger McKerrow.
He was a 1973 Pioneer graduate, and enjoyed collecting and reselling antiques.
Dale was the past president of the WNY RV Association. Above all things, he put God first, and his faith was an anchor in his life.
He was the co-owner and operator of Bob McKerrow & Son's in Sandusky.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Olewnick) McKerrow, whom he married June 10,1977, in North Tonawanda; his children, Kathryn (George) Knaggs of Altamont, Renee (Shawn) Keim of Clarkesville, Ga. and Justin (Jill) McKerrow of Homedale, Idaho; his grandchildren, Madeline, Oscar, Cora, Maverick, Grant, Avery, Lilla and Myra; his siblings, Donna (Robert) Pikcilingis of Schenectady, Nancy (Harry) Shaw of Strasburg, Ohio and Jerry (Cheryl) of Goshen, Ind.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Arcade Rescue Squad, PO Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009 or to the Arcade Free Library, 365 Main St., Arcade, NY 14009.
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2020.