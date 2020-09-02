1/1
Damian A. Swift
LIMESTONE - Damian A. Swift, 29, of 4966 Nichols Run Road, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Nov. 5, 1990, in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of Nicole Willoughby Dodge and Stanley Swift III.

Damian was raised in Limestone and attended Allegany-Limestone Elementary School, and later moved to Georgia where he graduated from Phoenix High School in Dalton, Ga.

He most recently worked for Windstream Communication in Dalton, where he enjoyed helping customers enroll in various internet-related services. Customer service came naturally to him because of his kind-heartedness to all he knew.

He loved to fish, operate computers, engage in outdoor activities and he especially loved to read. To him, all these activities were accompanied by "a good cup of coffee."

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nicole and John Dodge of Limestone; his father, Stanley (Meliisa) Swift III of Arkansas; his maternal grandparents, Darlene and Mike Shea of Limestone; his siblings, Brandan Willoughby and Codey Wolford, both of Limestone, Erica (Blaine) Reardon of Killbuck, John R. Dodge of Portville and Ciera Tidd of Olean; two aunts, Tonya (Chris) Dixon of Limestone and Amanda (Chris) Cline of Allegany; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his step-grandmother, Twila Dodge; and his maternal great-grandmother, Marie Stalhman.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) in the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. The use of masks will be required while at the funeral home.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
