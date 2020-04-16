Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Croker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Croker


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Croker Obituary
SALAMANCA - Mr. Dana Croker, 60, of South Main Street, Salamanca, died unexpectedly Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at home.

Born June 20, 1959, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late William and Rita Sheldon Croker.

He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1977.

He had been employed at Cutco in Olean for over 15 years and had previously been employed with the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca.

He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, working around his home and gardening. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan.

Surviving are a sister, Kim (Mike) Zelinski of Salamanca; two brothers, Darryl Croker of Randolph and Shawn (Maureen Moore) Croker of Great Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Croker.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Friends of Strays, 17 Oakland Ave., Salamanca.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -