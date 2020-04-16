|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Dana Croker, 60, of South Main Street, Salamanca, died unexpectedly Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at home.
Born June 20, 1959, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late William and Rita Sheldon Croker.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1977.
He had been employed at Cutco in Olean for over 15 years and had previously been employed with the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca.
He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, working around his home and gardening. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan.
Surviving are a sister, Kim (Mike) Zelinski of Salamanca; two brothers, Darryl Croker of Randolph and Shawn (Maureen Moore) Croker of Great Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Croker.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Friends of Strays, 17 Oakland Ave., Salamanca.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2020