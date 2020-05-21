ROCHESTER - Dana M. Riehle-Silverio had a wicked sense of humor, a generous spirit, an immense heart and a glorious mane of hair.
The East Rochester resident lost her courageous two-year battle with a rare cancer on March 20, 2020, in Strong Memorial Hospital. She was 57.
The youngest child of Norman F. Riehle Jr. and Dolores M. Riehle, she was born Sept. 22, 1962 in Olean. She graduated from Olean High School and pursued a business career after graduation from Jamestown Business College, working mostly in the financial industry.
She had been a compliance assistant in her most recent position, with Premium Mortgage Corp. of Rochester.
Friends will tell you they never knew anyone quite like Dana, who never hesitated to give a shoulder to cry on, a respite or a good reason to laugh. Generous by nature, she specialized in giving friends "endearing" nicknames and an opportunity to be themselves. You always could depend on Dana for the truth. She left a lasting impression.
Dana loved nothing more than spending nights around a campfire enjoying mountain pies and a cold brew - and spending special times with the children in her life, or her legion of devoted friends, who stood with her in her fight against cancer.
When cancer claimed her left leg, she was determined to maintain her independence by what she called "MacGyvering" solutions to the physical challenges she faced, all the while maintaining a warm, inviting home.
As much as she helped others, she hesitated to ask for help. Even in the throes of her battle with cancer, she was always concerned about others who faced challenges of their own.
She is survived by her sisters, Joette Riehle of Columbia, S.C. and Cynthia Reinl of Rochester; brothers, Norman Riehle III of Columbia and Gary (Teresa) Riehle of Olean; sister-in-law, Mary Riehle of Olean; stepdaughter, Alyssa (Michael) Petrillo of Rochester, whom she considered her daughter; stepson, Christopher Silverio of Newark; step-grandchildren, Andrew Nelson, USMC, of California, Michael and Jace Petrillo, and Madison and Abigail Silverio; two nieces; four nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dana was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Karl J. Riehle.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, with a private burial at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, when coronavirus restrictions end. The celebration of Dana's life will be held in Rochester in the summer of 2021. Safety is paramount and Dana would agree with that.
Future information can be found at the Dana Riehle-Silverio Funeral Info Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups /163404778051338/.
The family asks that in lieu of any remembrances, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
