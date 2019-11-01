Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dane Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dane C. Sexton


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dane C. Sexton Obituary
FRANKLINVILLE - Mr. Dane C. Sexton, 56, of Franklinville, died Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at home, following a long illness.

Born Feb. 10, 1963, in Winder, Ga., he was the son of the late Jessie and Alma Aaron Sexton. He was married on June 6, 2002, in Lexington, Ga., to the former Carol Mix, who survives.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Middle East with the 171st Airborne Division from 1980-1983.

Mr. Sexton had been employed as a truck driver with Harrison Poultry in Winder; employed on a poultry farm in Lexington; and had been an assistant manager of a convenience store in Athens, Ga.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a jack-of-all-trades, he enjoyed listening to all genres of music and was an avid guitar player.

Surviving besides his wife are four daughters, Reosha Bush of Atlanta, Ga., Renita Bush of Augusta, Ga., Ayla Morris of Franklinville and Louann Boilard of Franklinville; seven sons, Kevin Morris of Delevan, Ian Sexton of Atlanta, Ralph Boilard of Texas, and Orry (Kristy) Sexton, Christopher Boilard, Steven Boilard and Joseph Boilard, all of Franklinville; 17 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, David (Debra) Sexton of Trevor City, Mich.; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Connie Sexton.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time a memorial service will be held, with Dakota Mix, nephew of the deceased, officiating.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -