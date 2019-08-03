|
OLEAN - Daniel A. Milks, of 526 First Ave., Olean, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Born May 7, 1935, in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of the late Henry and Mabel McKinney Milks. On Dec. 16, 1972, he married Paula Richardson, who predeceased him on Aug. 30, 1997.
Dan was a veteran of the United States Army, 11th Airborne Division, serving from 1954-1957.
He worked for many years for Peterson Roofing Co., in Olean, and later for St. Bonaventure University, in the maintenance department.
He was the past commander for the Portville American Legion Post 814, and a member of the Olean Loyal Order of Moose Lodge.
Dan was an avid football fan. He also enjoyed fishing; listening to country music; traveling; and sitting on his front porch drinking a beer with his friend, Mary Vesotski.
Surviving are his seven children, Dana (Audi) Spraggins of Salem, Ala., Randy (Debbie) Milks of Falconer, Lynn (Steve) Owens of Olean, Nancy Hale of Olean, Amy Titus of Olean, John (Karen) Ferrio of Cuba and Mary (Brian) Beatty of Olean; a brother, Justin "David" McKinney of Wisconsin; many grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Polly (Tom) Stimlinger of Olean; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Danny "Dano" Milks.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. A prayer service will follow beginning at noon. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, with full military honors accorded by the Allegany American Legion.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019