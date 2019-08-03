Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Milks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel A. Milks


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel A. Milks Obituary
OLEAN - Daniel A. Milks, of 526 First Ave., Olean, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.

Born May 7, 1935, in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of the late Henry and Mabel McKinney Milks. On Dec. 16, 1972, he married Paula Richardson, who predeceased him on Aug. 30, 1997.

Dan was a veteran of the United States Army, 11th Airborne Division, serving from 1954-1957.

He worked for many years for Peterson Roofing Co., in Olean, and later for St. Bonaventure University, in the maintenance department.

He was the past commander for the Portville American Legion Post 814, and a member of the Olean Loyal Order of Moose Lodge.

Dan was an avid football fan. He also enjoyed fishing; listening to country music; traveling; and sitting on his front porch drinking a beer with his friend, Mary Vesotski.

Surviving are his seven children, Dana (Audi) Spraggins of Salem, Ala., Randy (Debbie) Milks of Falconer, Lynn (Steve) Owens of Olean, Nancy Hale of Olean, Amy Titus of Olean, John (Karen) Ferrio of Cuba and Mary (Brian) Beatty of Olean; a brother, Justin "David" McKinney of Wisconsin; many grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Polly (Tom) Stimlinger of Olean; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Danny "Dano" Milks.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. A prayer service will follow beginning at noon. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, with full military honors accorded by the Allegany American Legion.

Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now