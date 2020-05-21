HINSDALE - Daniel A. Moore, 67, of 3587 Route 16, passed away unexpectedly Monday (May 18, 2020) at his residence.
Born Nov. 9, 1952, in Buffalo, he was the son of Jack and Dolores Rother Moore.
Dan, in recent years, had been living under the care of Intandem and had attended the DayHab program for many years and was a special part of their community. He was the oldest of nine children growing up and was a good, protective big brother, making everyone laugh, and they all enjoyed his jokes.
Dan enjoyed fishing and listening to music as well as attending car and motorcycle shows. His favorite food was anything that his sister Donna made, especially her Texas Red Hots. Dan loved sweets and a Snicker's bar was his favorite treat.
Surviving are eight brothers and sisters, Donna (Dale) Buehlmann of Hinsdale, Ray Moore, Mabel Moore, John Moore, Jackie Perkins and Chester (Vickie) Moore, all of Buffalo, Ruth Javier of Wheatfield, Texas and Joseph Moore of Buffalo. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be postponed due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. The family will gather for a private burial ceremony next to his mother's grave at Elmlawn Cemetery in Tonawanda.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to an SPCA of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 21, 2020.