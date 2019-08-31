|
|
HINSDALE - Daniel "Danny" E. Bartman, of 3834 Fay Hollow Road, passed away Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 25, 1957, in Olean, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Kehoe Bartman Sr. On April 28, 1979, he married Christina Homick, who survives.
Danny was a 1975 graduate of Olean High School. He received his bachelor degree in mechanical engineering, and began his career at Dresser Rand, in Olean. He later went to work for Praxair; Prestolite Electric; and General Electric; before retiring from Lin Industries, in Hornell.
Danny was a member of the Olean Rod and Gun Club; the Bartlett Country Club; Beagle Club; and the Hinsdale Historical Society.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Ryan Bartman of Olean and Amanda (Brian) Pinto of Coraopolis, Pa.; four grandchildren, Sophie and Cameron Bartman and Maria and Lydia Pinto; three siblings, Mary (John) DeArmitt of Wilmington, N.C., Denise (Steve) Yehl of Horseheads and Thomas Bartman of Leland, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Anthony Bartman Jr., Diane Powers and Lori Bartman.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. A celebration of Danny's life will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at pancan.org, or to the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale NY 14743.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019