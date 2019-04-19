Daniel E. "Rocky" Hemphill (1953 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel E. "Rocky" Hemphill.

OLEAN - Daniel E. "Rocky" Hemphill, of 518 North Seventh St., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Buffalo General Hospital, following a brief illness.

Daniel was born Jan. 16, 1953, in Coudersport, Pa., and was a son of Paul and Mildred Hemphill. On April 29, 2010, in Olean, he married his loving wife, Debra J. Gross, who survives.

Daniel was a graduate of Allegany High School. He worked in the oil fields for Superior Wells of Bradford, Pa., for over 12 years, retiring in 2018.

At Daniel's request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Funeral Home
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.