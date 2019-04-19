OLEAN - Daniel E. "Rocky" Hemphill, of 518 North Seventh St., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Buffalo General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Daniel was born Jan. 16, 1953, in Coudersport, Pa., and was a son of Paul and Mildred Hemphill. On April 29, 2010, in Olean, he married his loving wife, Debra J. Gross, who survives.
Daniel was a graduate of Allegany High School. He worked in the oil fields for Superior Wells of Bradford, Pa., for over 12 years, retiring in 2018.
At Daniel's request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
