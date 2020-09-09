BRADFORD, Pa. - Daniel J. Frontino, 70, of Bradford, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
He was born Oct. 17, 1949, in Bradford, a son of the late Joseph and Violet Wright Frontino. On July 22, 1972, in St. John's Catholic Church, Olean, N.Y., he married Kathleen A. Quinn, who survives.
He was a 1967 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the U.S. Marines Corps from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1990. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he worked for the Bradford Post Office from 1993 until his retirement.
He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, Bradford, and the National Rifle Association.
He loved hunting and fishing, rescuing unwanted dogs and the companionship of his own dogs, Abby, Candy, Buddy and Brook.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Frontino of Bradford, he is also survived by one daughter, Angela Frontino of Clearwater, Fla.; one son, Vincent Frontino of Manchester; one brother, Robert (Toni) Frontino of Bradford; two sisters, Debi (Mike Heath) Frontino of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Cynthia (Mike) Bizzak of Kersey; two sisters-in-law, Lynn Von Unwerth of Swannanoa, N.C. and Mary Quinn of Hinsdale, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Frontino; four brothers-in-law, J. Patrick Quinn, Sgt. Michael J. Quinn, Daniel V. Quinn and John Hoffman; and one sister-in-law, JoAnn Quinn Hoffman.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) at the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford. Burial, graveside services and military honors will be held in the Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford, immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc.
Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.