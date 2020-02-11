|
CLARENCE - Daniel J. Kowalski, of Clarence, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020).
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Bartscheck Kowalski; father of the late Daniel J. Kowalski II (Gregory Hornsi); brother of the late Sophia Bass, Loretta Kowalski, Josephine Scoby, Helen Frank, Marion Meek, and John, Walter and Leonard Kowalski. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family will be present from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) for visitation, followed at noon, by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from St. Mary's Church, in Swormville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to St. Mary's Church.
Share condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2020