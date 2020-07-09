1/
Daniel J. Mesler
1958 - 2020
BOLIVAR - Daniel J. Mesler, 62, of Bolivar, passed away at home Sunday (July 5, 2020).

Born March 20, 1958, in St. Francis Hospital, Olean, he was the son of Norman and MaryLou Bush Mesler. On Dec. 12, 1981, in Faith Bible Church, Little Genesee, he married the former Rosemary L. Gilliland, who survives. Together, they raised three daughters and one son.

He attended Bolivar Central School.

Dan worked for his father at Mesler Quaker State. He worked as a self-employed logger and was employed by Portville Forest Products. He was employed by his long-time friends, John and Sue Lindquist, at Lindquist Cub Cadet Sales & Service.

Dan also spent many years driving the "#1" street stock for Lindquist racing and brought home many checkered flags. On July 22, 1996, he began his career as a bus mechanic at the Bolivar-Richburg Central School transportation department. He owned and operated Mesler Garage on Refinery Road since 2008.

Dan had a knack for fixing anything with an engine. Most days, Dan could be found working on vehicles in his garage, riding side by sides, camping and most of all, spending time with his family and friends dancing and singing.

He shared his love of racing with his son, Brett; son-in-law, Jimmy; and a very special friend, Eric "Beef" Grice. They were known on the track as "Team Mesler Garage."

Dan lived his life to the absolute fullest.

Surviving besides his wife, Rosemary, are four children, Stacy (Eric) Matz of Ontario and Tracy (Ryan Worthington) Mesler, Danielle (James) White and Brett Mesler, all of Bolivar; his father, Norman Mesler; his father-in-law, Kenneth Gilliland Sr.; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; eight siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, MaryLou (Robert) Haught; and his mother-in-law, Margaret L. Gilliland.

A memorial gathering will be held on a later date.

Arrangements will be announced by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
