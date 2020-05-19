LYNDON - Daniel J. Schoening, 81, of Lyndon, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at The Pines of Machias, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Buffalo, the son of William and Barbara Conway Schoening. In 1969, in Buffalo, he married the former Colette Wilmore, who survives.
He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956, and worked for Verizon Telephone for 32 years, and was a self-employed carpenter.
He was an avid hunter and tireless worker. He loved socializing and was a member of Franklinville IOOB No. 157, the Franklinville Conservation Club and the East Aurora Fish and Game Club.
He was extremely proud of his children, grand children, step-grandchildren and his great-grandson.
Surviving including his wife Colette M. Schoening, are a daughter, Tracy Carey (Mike Tomes) of Hinsdale; a son, Jeffrey (Angel) Schoening of Otto; five grandchildren, Nicole, Jacob and Cameron Carey, and Alivia and Karsen Schoening; three step-grandchildren, Hailey Dunmire and Mackenzie and Adelyne Rogan; a great-grandson, Rhett Donnell; and his favorite sister-in-law, Eleanor Secord of Florida.
Due to the ongoing situation, visitation and the funeral service in the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home will be private. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hinsdale.
Memorials in his memory may be made to The Pines nursing homes, in either Machias or Olean, would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2020.