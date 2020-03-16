|
|
OLEAN - Mr. Daniel J. Steinbroner, 88, of Olean, died at the Pines Healthcare and Rehab Center, in Olean, on Friday (March 13, 2020) following a long illness.
Born May 11, 1931, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late George and Alice Hogue Steinbroner. He was married to the former Lois "Punky" Fuller, on June 14, 1952, in Limestone.
Mr. Steinbroner attended Salamanca High School and joined the U.S. Army at age 17. He served for 20 years, serving in Okinawa; Korea; Vietnam; and Germany. He was the youngest to ever achieve the rank of command sergeant major.
He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed billiards; playing volleyball when he was overseas; and was an avid baseball and football fan; he loved the Yankees and the Buffalo Bills.
Surviving besides his wife are five daughters, Judy Shelton of California, Karen (Floyd) Rogers of Olean, Ann (Dana) Green of Woodruff, S.C., Theresa (David) Coffee of Highland, Calif. and Linda (Joseph) McFarland of Florida; a son, Daniel (Rose) Steinbroner Jr. of Lawton, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances (Roger) Lord of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by an infant son, David James Steinbroner; seven sisters, Sue Steinbroner, Mary Morrisey, Lucille Wilcox, Alice Scanlon, Jeanette Crater, Ruth Beckwith and Marjorie Steinbroner; five brothers, Gerald Steinbroner, Frederick Steinbroner, Jack Steinbroner, Thomas Steinbroner and George Steinbroner.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. today (March 16, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Patrick Melfi, of St. John's Roman Catholic Church, officiating.
Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2020