SLEEPY HOLLOW - Daniel Joseph Pfeiffer, of Sleepy Hollow, passed away peacefully on his father's birthday, July 31, 2020, after an inspiring 3 year-plus battle with brain cancer.
Dan was the brightest of lights and brought to the world so much of what we all wish we could bring to others. His natural, no airs way put people at ease.
His eyes sparkled with a mischief that brought laughter and joy and goofiness wherever he went. He was so full of life and full of color. His stunning work ethic was to be admired, and oh so difficult to compete with. He was the strongest of souls.
Dan was an avid goat and bee keeper, who was known as the "Goat Man," who was often seen walking about his tiny, dear community, with his goats, Clementine and Clyde, following close behind.
Dan made people smile in life, and he will continue to do so whenever we think of him.
Dan was born in St. Francis Hospital, Olean, and graduated from Cassadaga Valley High School, in 1978.
In his younger years he lived in Otis Air Force Base, Mass.; McGuire AF Base, N.J.; Niagara Falls AF Base; Dover AF Base, Del.; Ardentes, France; and Okinawa, Japan, where his father was stationed, as well as in Sinclairville.
Dan recently celebrated 25 years employed as estate caretaker for the Rockefeller family. Prior to that he was an independent contractor.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Janice Aitchison Pfeiffer; his mother, Barbara; his brothers, Timothy (Nancy), Richard Scott (Anne) and Ronald (Sue); 13 dear-to-his-heart nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; and so many friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, you can help support brain cancer research by sending a check to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Rachel Flannery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Daniel J. Pfeiffer/brain cancer research.
Donations can also be made online via a Facebook/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center fundraiser in Dan's name at facebook.com/donate/211729096916449
/10223124057679864/.