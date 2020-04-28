|
|
OLEAN - Daniel L. Boutwell Sr., of 132 N. 15th St., passed away on Friday (April 24, 2020) unexpectedly at his home, from a pulmonary embolism.
Daniel was born on May 17, 1957, in Rochester, a son of Llewellyn and Shirley Bart Boutwell.
He served in the U.S. Army from July 31, 1975 to July 30, 1981, during which time he boxed.
Dan moved to Olean in the late 1980's from California. He owned and operated Builtwell Construction Company, in Olean, for a number of years. He then went to work for Home Depot, in Jamestown, when it opened. Dan then transferred to the Home Depot in Olean when it opened, where he continued to work for about seven years. He then began working at TransAm Ambulance in about 2010, where he was still working.
Dan was currently attending classes at Jamestown Community College to become a paramedic.
Dan enjoyed camping; fishing; carpentry; and gardening. He was a happy and loud person, who was always smiling, and always putting others before himself. Dan also enjoyed inventing things.
He will be missed by his family, all of his friends and his coworkers at Trans Am Ambulance Service.
Dan is survived by two children, Daniel L. Boutwell II of Woodbridge, Va. and Kasey L. Boutwell of Rochester; a grandson, Logan J. Studley; three siblings, David (Olga) Boutwell of Dublin, Calif., Richard (Ivette) Boutwell of Fredericksburg, Va. and Connie Cowgill of Stafford, Va.; a special and best friend, Anna M. Sortore of Franklinville; and his dog, who was named "Nothin."
Dan was predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
Memorials may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2020