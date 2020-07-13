OLEAN - Daniel L. Boutwell Sr., of 132 N. 15th St., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home, unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism.
Daniel was born May 17, 1957, in Rochester, and was a son of Llewellyn and Shirley Bart Boutwell.
He served in the U.S. Army from July 31, 1975 to July 30, 1981, during which time he boxed.
Dan moved to Olean in the late 1980s from California. He owned and operated Builtwell Construction Company in Olean for a number of years until going to work for Home Depot in Jamestown when it opened. Dan then transferred to the Home Depot in Olean when it opened, where he continued to work for about seven years. He then began working at TransAm Ambulance in about 2010, where he was still working. Currently, Dan was attending classes at Jamestown Community College to become a paramedic.
Dan enjoyed camping, fishing, carpentry and gardening. He was a happy and loud person who was always smiling and always putting others before himself. Dan also enjoyed inventing things. He will be missed by his family, all of his friends and his coworkers at TransAm.
Dan is survived by two children, Daniel L. Boutwell II of Woodbridge, Va. and Kasey L. Boutwell of Rochester; a grandson, Logan J. Studley; three siblings, David (Olga) Boutwell of Dublin, Calif., Richard (Ivette) Boutwell of Fredericksburg, Va. and Connie Cowgill of Stafford, Va.; a special and best friend, Anna M. Sortore of Franklinville; and his dog who was named "Nothin".
Dan was predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (July 18, 2020) at the Crosstown Alliance Church, 1513 Main St., Olean. Pastor Colby Garman, of Pillard Church in Dumfries, Va., will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Cattaraugus, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.