SALAMANCA - Mr. Daniel P. Bierfeldt, 73, of Salamanca, died Sunday (June 16, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born July 25, 1945, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Victor and Stella Rychicik Bierfeldt. He was married May 28, 1966, at the former St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Salamanca, to the former Sharon Storey, who survives.
Mr. Bierfeldt attended Salamanca High School.
He had been employed as a long-haul trucking operator for over 18 years, retiring with Praxair in 1991; and taught commercial truck driving at BTTI Trucking in Salamanca. He had also been employed at the former St. Patrick's Church as their maintenance supervisor, as well as the sexton at Calvary Cemetery.
He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and maintaining his yard. He also enjoyed carpentry and built their own house.
Surviving, besides his wife, are two daughters, Shelley Bierfeldt of Clairmont, Fla., and Dawn Martin of Salamanca; a son, Darrin (Danielle Reed) Bierfeldt of Red House; four granddaughters, Meagan Martin of Buffalo, and Rachael, Madelyn and Claire Bierfeldt, all of Allegany; a grandson, Tyler Martin of Lancaster; a brother, Victor Bierfelt of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Bierfeldt.
There will be no visitation. A private service was held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019