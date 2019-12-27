Home

Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Heritage Memorial Park
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
Daniel R. Flegal Obituary
TAMPA, Fla. - Mr. Daniel R. Flegal, "Danny" or "Big Dan", passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 61. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Flegal was a native of Ridgeway, Pa., and had lived in Olean, N.Y., before spending the last 20 years, off and on, in Tampa. Mr. Flegal loved playing cards; darts; horseshoes; and online radio.

He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Olean, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Paget Flegal; sisters, Grace Marra of Midland, Mich. and Denise Monica of Milledgeville; brothers, Galen (Julie) Flegal of Jamestown, N.Y., Joseph Flegal of Elkton, Md. and Gerald (Teresa) Flegal of Painted Post, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Ashley R. Thurston of Milledgeville, Zoey Monica of Milledgeville, Brooke Lawson of Jamestown, Erica Hall of Jamestown, Taylore Laska of Jamestown, Michael Marra of Lansing, Mich.; Nathaniel Flegal of Elkton, Heather (Doro) Cruz of Corning, N.Y. and Jessica (Zachary) Wortham of San Diego, Calif.; and many other cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray L. Flegal; and a brother in law, Christopher J. Monica.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paws4Change Baldwin via Facebook, or to River of Life, c/o First United Methodist Church, 366 Log Cabin Road, Milledgeville, GA 31061.

Express online condolences at williamsfuneral.net, Williams Funeral Home. of Milledgeville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
