TAMPA, Fla. - Mr. Daniel R. Flegal, "Danny" or "Big Dan", passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 61. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Flegal was a native of Ridgeway, Pa., and had lived in Olean, N.Y., before spending the last 20 years, off and on, in Tampa. Mr. Flegal loved playing cards; darts; horseshoes; and online radio.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Olean, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Paget Flegal; sisters, Grace Marra of Midland, Mich. and Denise Monica of Milledgeville; brothers, Galen (Julie) Flegal of Jamestown, N.Y., Joseph Flegal of Elkton, Md. and Gerald (Teresa) Flegal of Painted Post, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Ashley R. Thurston of Milledgeville, Zoey Monica of Milledgeville, Brooke Lawson of Jamestown, Erica Hall of Jamestown, Taylore Laska of Jamestown, Michael Marra of Lansing, Mich.; Nathaniel Flegal of Elkton, Heather (Doro) Cruz of Corning, N.Y. and Jessica (Zachary) Wortham of San Diego, Calif.; and many other cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray L. Flegal; and a brother in law, Christopher J. Monica.
Memorial contributions may be made to Paws4Change Baldwin via Facebook, or to River of Life, c/o First United Methodist Church, 366 Log Cabin Road, Milledgeville, GA 31061.
