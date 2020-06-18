RUSHFORD - Daniel Roy Simons, of 9227 Route 243, died Tuesday (June 16, 2020) in the Bath VA Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late James and Lorraine Yoder Simons. On March 23, 1979, in Germany, he married Elisabeth Nagel, who survives.
Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1975 to 1979.
He enjoyed studying different sciences, especially astrology; wood working; and visiting with his friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Christopher Philip Simons of Hornell and Kaitlin Marie Simons of Grand Island; four grandchildren, Alexander Rome Griffis, Colt Daniel Simons, Guinevere Kathleen Elisabeth Simons and Benjamin Richard Simons; a brother, Richard (Lisa) Simons of Bluffton, S.C.; a sister, Patricia (Jerry) Zanto of Helena, Mont.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jean Wende; and a brother, Donald Harold Simons.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery, Bath.
Memorials if desired may be made to Rushford Rescue Squad, 8911 Upper, Rushford, NY 14777; or the Allegany County Hospice, 194 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.