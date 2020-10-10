FRIENDSHIP - Daniel V. McCarthy Sr., 70, of Friendship, passed away surrounded by family, Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
Born Feb. 16, 1950, in Cuba, he was the son of the late Edward V. and Leta Goff McCarthy.
Dan grew up in Friendship and attended Friendship Central School. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Moving to Buffalo, he was employed as an auto mechanic for many years, retiring in 2016, and moving back to Friendship.
Dan enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson; was a Nascar enthusiast; a Yankee's fan; a Buffalo Bills fan; a Budweiser fan; and a hunter. He loved spending time with his friends and family.
He was a member of the Friendship American Legion Post No. 1168 and the Friendship Fire Dept.
Survived by wife Patricia Storms; two sons, Daniel V. McCarthy Jr. of Friendship and David J. (Adrienne) McCarthy of Garrettsville, Ohio; three daughters, Carey Jo Sparbel of Cheektowaga, Hilary L. Crosier of Kenmore and Sara A. McCarthy of Manassas, Va.; two stepsons, Peter B. Bejte of Concord, N.C. and Steven T. Bejte of Orlando, Fla.; 16 grandchildren, Jacqui, Jenna, James, Zach, Alex, Tyler, Cameron, Caden, Kayla, Logan, Ryan, Anna, Abbey, Peter Jr., Hannah and Alli; two great-grandchildren, Robbie and Eilah; two brothers, Michael McCarthy of Friendship and William McCarthy of Hinsdale; two sisters, Linda (Ralph) Mastracci of North Tonawanda and Anne Merritt of Spring Hills, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by a brother, James McCarthy; and two sisters, Patricia Bernard and Katherine McCracken.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life for Dan to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at the Friendship Bingo Hall.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Friendship American Legion or the Friendship Fire Dept.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.