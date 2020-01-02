|
GREAT VALLEY - Daniel W. Kruszynski, 62, of Great Valley, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, with family by his side, following a long illness.
Born Nov. 18, 1957, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mary Kay Rummings Kruszynski. He was married on Jan. 15, 1982, in Great Valley, to the former Becky Swihart, who survives.
He was a graduate of Hamburg High School, Class of 1975.
He was a union mason with Local No. 3 Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Buffalo, for over 30 years.
Dan enjoyed the outdoors - camping, hunting and ice fishing. He enjoyed watching professional bull riding and was a Buffalo Bills fan. He also enjoyed listening to older country music and took pride in his John Deere tractor.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Gary (Sambol) Kruszynski of Edmond, Okla. and Daniel (Carla) Kruszynski of Ellicottville; four granddaughters, Malia (David Sachs) Woodward of Morehead, Ky., Danielle Kruszynski and Audrey Kruszynski, both of Edmond, and Cayda Kruszynski of Ellicottville; two grandsons, Jackson Kruszynski and Daniel Kruszynski, both of Ellicottville; a sister, Mary Jane Kruszynski of North Boston; a brother, Robert (Peggy) Kruszynski of Hamburg; a sister-in-law, Susan Kruszynski of North Boston; a dear friend, Thomas Schultz of Great Valley; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Kruszynski.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) in the funeral home, with Rev. Lukasz Kopala, Holy Name of Mary RC Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Green/Willoughby Cemetery, Great Valley, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020