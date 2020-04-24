|
|
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. - Daniel Walter Kelly Jr., 83, passed away April 14, 2020, at Bailey Park Nursing Home, in Humboldt. He formerly resided on Burlingame Road in Cuba, N.Y.
Born Sept. 7, 1936, he was the son of Daniel and Ann Kelly Sr., who are deceased. He married to Donna Williams Kelly in 1957, until her passing in 2019.
Dan was a career truck driver, retiring from Dean Foods/Meadowbrook.
He loved hunting, wood working, gardening and family.
Dan is survived by his loving family of four children, Deb (Wally) Moore of Humboldt, Cathy (George) Patmore of Munford, Tenn., Mike (Della) Kelly of Salamanca, N.Y. and Teri Kelly of Jackson, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Joe) Schlosser of Allegany and Anna Figueirdo of Florida; and a brother, Donald (Marlene) Kelly of Hinsdale.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy (Duncan) Lemmer, Patricia Johnson and Betty Fusiara.
There will be no services or celebration at this time. The family plans are to celebrate his life in the fall in Olean.
Donations can be made to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 24, 2020