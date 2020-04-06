|
|
EMPORIUM, Pa. - Danielle Marie Elliott, 36, of Emporium, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday (March 29, 2020) at Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in St. Mary's.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1983, and was the daughter of Roy and Sharon Elliott.
Danielle, known as "Dani" or "Duck" to many, was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Duck is survived by her father, Roy Elliott of Emporium; her grandmother, Donna Roberts of Roulette; three brothers, Brad (Bridgette) Elliott of Emporium, Jason Elliott of Sarasota, Fla. and Victor Elliott of Emporium; a sister, Crystal (Jesse) Hebert of Bolivar, N.Y.; two nieces, Breana Hebert and Allyson Hebert, both of Bolivar; four nephews, Austin Elliot of Hope Mills, N.C., Trey Elliott of Emporium, and Caine Wilson and Jax Wilson, both of Bolivar; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
She also leaves behind her long-term companion, Christopher "John" Burger of Emporium.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Elliott; grandmother, Ruby Rossman; and great-grandmother, Blanche Gross.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or service.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Cameron County Ambulance Service, 229 E. Second St., Emporium, PA 15834.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2020