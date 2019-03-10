PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Danny D. Elliott, 65, of Port Allegany, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport, after a long illness.
Born May 29, 1953, in Shinglehouse, he was the son of Mahlon and Dorothy Holly Elliott.
On Feb. 25, 2008, in Port Allegany, he married Debbie Murphy, who survives.
Danny attended Oswayo Valley High School. His family moved to Brownstown, Ind., where he graduated from high school and lived until moving back to this area in 1985.
He worked for a number of factories over the years, most recently for Henkel Loctite in Olean, N.Y. prior to his retirement.
He became a volunteer for the Portville Fire Department and always enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching Civil War reenactments as well as being a fan of the NY Giants and Buffalo Sabres. Additionally, he was an avid NASCAR racing fan, particularly of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and later his son, Dale Jr. He most enjoyed watching and supporting his grandchildren in their various sporting events.
Surviving are two sons Chris (Tami) Elliott and Jerry (Tammy) Elliott, both of Portville, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Justus, Austin, Maison, Patrick, Alaina, Payton and Jacoby; three stepchildren, Scott (Tavia) Pyatt of Charleston, S.C. and Angela (Jonathon) Morrison and Benjamin "B.J." (fiancée Kelsey Thompson) Pyatt, both of Columbus, Ind.; three step-grandchildren, Cody, Emily and Blaze; two brothers, Ken (Jan) Cartwright of Mill City, Ore. and Arthur (Anna Closser) Elliott of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Carole Smith and Brenda Tarbox and a brother Edward Elliott.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Jeremy Prince will officiate. Following the service, all are welcome to attend a luncheon to be held at the Olean VFW on Route 16.
Memorials may be made to the , or to the Portville Volunteer Fire Department, 25 N Main St, Portville, NY 14770. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019