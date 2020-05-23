Daphne Mae (Phillips) Giampietro
TORRINGTON, Conn. - Daphne Mae Phillips Giampietro, 95, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Torrington.

Born in upstate New York on Nov. 21, 1924, she leaves behind 10 children, Matilda Giampietro, Isabelle (George) Zifcak, Joseph (Sharon) Giampietro, Mary (Larry) DuLude, Frances Giampietro, Martha Giampietro, Charles (Rosellyn) Giampietro, Father Anthony Giampietro, CSB, Teresa (Mickey) Wells and Gordon (Mia) Giampietro; as well as 29 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Laura Phillips; her husband, Alexander Giampietro; sister, Edith Schmitt; brothers, Lewis, Dudley and Gordon Phillips; and daughter, Laura (Sister Perpetua) Giampietro, OSB.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Abbey of Regina Laudis, in honor of her daughter Sister Perpetua.

Services arranged by Thurston Rowe Funeral Home.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 23, 2020.
