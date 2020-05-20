Darla M. Napoleoni
1962 - 2020
OLEAN - Darla M. Napoleoni, 57, of 350 Front St., passed away unexpectedly Monday (May 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born June 5, 1962, in Olean, she was the daughter of Piacentino "Denny" Napoleoni and Marie Evans Napoleoni.

Darla was a lifelong resident of Olean, and enjoyed crocheting; knitting; playing bingo; and playing cards. She also liked to do the scratch-off tickets and lottery tickets, and go to the casino. She most enjoyed being with her grandchildren, whom she loved so much.

She is survived by four children, Daniel (Alan Hadden) Deckman-Hadden of Olean, David (Jaimee) Deckman of Hinsdale, Gordon Gayton of Olean and Ginae-Marie Gayton of Olean; five grandchildren, Jullie, Deziray, David, Trenten and DyAndrah; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Levi; two sisters, Genevieve (Bruce) Tucker of Summerfield, N.C. and Victoria (Tony) Irizarry of Olean; two brothers, Anthony (Christine) Napoleoni of Ceres and Denny (Josie) Napoleoni of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held Friday (June 5, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

At a later date, a memorial service will be announced for the benefit of family and friends.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 726 Exchange St., Suite 815, Buffalo, NY 14210.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 20, 2020.
