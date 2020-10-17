1/1
Darleene A. Keesler
1942 - 2020
BELMONT - Darleene A. Keesler, 78, of Route 19 North, passed away peacefully Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020).

She was born June 6, 1942, in Cuba, to the late Paul and Vivian Whittaker Spencer. On Nov. 27, 1963, in Black Creek, she married Ralph Keesler, who survives.

She graduated in 1960 from Cuba Central, however, she was a long-time resident of the Belmont area.

After she and Ralph were married, she was a dedicated farmer's wife and devoted mother. Once her children had all grown, she worked for Tracie's in Wellsville and later for Nicholson's Pharmacy in Belmont.

She was a very active member of the United Methodist church in Belmont, so much so that she was even on the board of trustees.

Darleene loved being around the farm, mowing the lawn and tending to her flower garden. Most of all, she loved her family, being a caregiver and making everyone happy. Her family, and her church, were her life.

She is survived, in addition to her husband Ralph, by a son, Darin Keesler of New York City; two daughters, Kelly (Todd) Bruhnsen of Webster and Marcie (Jeff) Goater of Sudbury, Mass.; five grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Emma, Henry and Jack; a sister, Judy (Neil) Sundal of Franklinville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Darleene was predeceased by her brother, Robert Spencer.

Friends are invited to call for calling hours from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) to J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Belmont, 17 Schuyler St., with a memorial service to follow with Rev. John Francisco presiding. To virtually attend, the service will be live streamed to the J.W. Embser Sons Facebook page at the above time listed.

Memorial donations may be considered for the Amity Rescue Squad and the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.

To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
(585) 268-7311
