SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Darlene Y. Herzog, of 1159 Bells Run Road, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born Feb. 9, 1950, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Cary and Pauline Studley Campbell. She married Ken Herzog, who survives.
Darlene worked for the former Hewitt Manor, in Shinglehouse. She then worked for McKean County Children and Youth Services as a foster parent. She was recognized as Foster Parent of the Year, for her 35 years of service.
Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Danae (Den) Babcock of Shinglehouse and Ken (Barb) Herzog of Shinglehouse; several foster children, including Henry "Buddy" Cohn of Johnstown and Deanna (Matt) Maxson of Shinglehouse; her grandchildren, Meghan Chaffee, Heather Chaffee, Travis (Mary Schroll) Babcock, Faith Herzog, Ben (Nancy) Maxson, Jared (Taylor) Maxson, Cynthia Martin; a special granddaughter, Stephanie Rubel; eight great-grandchildren, Ahnah Baer-Chaffee, Konnar Chaffee, Finely Thurston, Savannah Martin, Kinsley Martin, Everleigh Maxson, Skylar Rubel and Leia Rubel; two sisters-in-law, Rose (Ron) Carlson and Marilou Filips, who was also her best friend; and her nieces and nephews, Robin Smith, Chad Carlson and Michael Carlson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Rick Herzog.
A memorial service and a dinner will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at the Bell Run Union Church Community Center, 904 T440, Shinglehouse. Private burial services will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Shinglehouse Ambulance Corporation Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St. Portville, N.Y.
