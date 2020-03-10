Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200

Darren W. Jones

Darren W. Jones Obituary
LITTLE GENESEE - Darren W. Jones, of 8887 State Route 417, passed away on Friday (March 6, 2020) at his home.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Richburg Fireman's Clubhouse, Griffin Street, Richburg.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
