LITTLE GENESEE - Darren W. Jones, of 8887 State Route 417, passed away on Friday (March 6, 2020) at his home.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Richburg Fireman's Clubhouse, Griffin Street, Richburg.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020