Darren W. Jones Obituary
LITTLE GENESEE - Darren W. Jones, of 8887 State Route 417, passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) at his home.

Darren was born June 14, 1979, in Virginia Beach, Va., and was a son of Donald and Joanne Rock Jones.

Darren spent 25 years as a firefighter/EMT. He served at Mt. Holly Springs and Carlisle Fire Departments. Darren devoted his life to saving others, especially those with a substance abuse problem.

He enjoyed photography, painting and he was big into the supernatural. Darren's motto was "never stop laughing." He could put a smile on anyone's face, as well as light up an entire room with his smile.

Darren is survived by his fiancée, Kirstea Pierce and her son, Aiden Hudson, both at home; his mother, Joanne Jones; his brothers, Donald Jones Jr., Donald Parrish, Joel Parrish and Bryan Parrish; and his one son, Tyler Jones of Washington, Pa.

Darren was predeceased by his wife, Danielle Jones; his father, Donald Jones; his grandmother; and a cousin.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Richburg Fireman's Clubhouse, Griffin Street, Richburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
