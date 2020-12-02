BOLIVAR - Darwin L. Mascho, of 211 Reed St., died Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Feb. 22, 1947, in Wellsville, he was the son of the late Junior and Arrilla Pangburn Mascho. He married the former Nancy Pitts on Oct. 16, 1965. She predeceased him Jan. 1, 2012.
Darwin worked for over 40 years for Dresser Rand in Wellsville.
He enjoyed bird watching, a good sunset and driving around for hours. He also enjoyed blacksmithing and spending time with his dog, Ricco. He will be remembered for his Willie Nelson impressions.
Surviving are six children, Bradley (Angela Moore) Mascho of Bolivar, Todd (Cathie Geens) Mascho of Pavilion, Darla (Scott Murphy) Mascho of Bolivar, Stacie Ross of Bolivar, Darnell (Jackie) Mascho of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Sheilah (Bob) Borden of Belfast; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rev. Ernest (Marjorie) Mascho of Norristown, Pa.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Charlie Ross.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 Buffalo, NY 14221.
