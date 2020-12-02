1/
Darwin L. Mascho
1947 - 2020
BOLIVAR - Darwin L. Mascho, of 211 Reed St., died Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Feb. 22, 1947, in Wellsville, he was the son of the late Junior and Arrilla Pangburn Mascho. He married the former Nancy Pitts on Oct. 16, 1965. She predeceased him Jan. 1, 2012.

Darwin worked for over 40 years for Dresser Rand in Wellsville.

He enjoyed bird watching, a good sunset and driving around for hours. He also enjoyed blacksmithing and spending time with his dog, Ricco. He will be remembered for his Willie Nelson impressions.

Surviving are six children, Bradley (Angela Moore) Mascho of Bolivar, Todd (Cathie Geens) Mascho of Pavilion, Darla (Scott Murphy) Mascho of Bolivar, Stacie Ross of Bolivar, Darnell (Jackie) Mascho of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Sheilah (Bob) Borden of Belfast; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rev. Ernest (Marjorie) Mascho of Norristown, Pa.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Charlie Ross.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 Buffalo, NY 14221.

Online condolences can be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
