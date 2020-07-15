1/
Dave Woodruff
CHAFFEE - Dave Woodruff, of Chaffee, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at his home, at the age of 80.

He was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Java, a son the late Charles Raymond and Marion Lucille Glase Woodruff.

He graduated from Arcade Central School.

He was the Owner and Operator of Woodruff Construction, in Chaffee, from 1970 until present.

He is survived by his wife, Lolita (Noble) Woodruff, whom he married Sept. 3, 1960, at the Arcade United Methodist Church; his children, Ronna (Brian) Price of Sandusky, Mark (Connie) Woodruff of Chaffee and Jeff (Angie) Woodruff of Chaffee; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Nancy Jenkins of Arcade, Barb (Bill) Daimant of California and Sandy (Dave) Yocum of Arcade; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wesley Woodruff; and great-granddaughter, Lexi.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020). Interment will be held in Sardinia Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
JUL
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
