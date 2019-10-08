Home

David A. Mott Obituary
OLEAN - David A. Mott, 69, of 401 Alder Ct., passed away unexpectedly Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at his home.

Born Jan. 4, 1950, in Olean, he was the son of Peter R. and Guinevere L. Wilcox Mott.

David was a 1968 graduate of Allegany Central School and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1975.

He had been employed for 25 years for Agway, Inc. in Harris, until his retirement in June of 2016.

David was looking forward to moving to the Cranberry Court apartments in the near future, which is where his sister Gladys resides and where he spent time socializing with the community. He also enjoyed the company of his dogs over the years and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving are two sisters, Gladys Miller of Allegany and Janet M. Eimer of Eldred, Pa.; one brother, Clifford R. Mott of Ridgeway, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Dana (Virginia "Sis") Goldsmith of Rixford, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, George L. Mott and Francis C. Mott; and a sister, Patricia R. Goldsmith.

A service of remembrance will be held at a time to be announced on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760; or to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
