Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Wetherby. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - David A. Wetherby, of 1343 Ursoy Drive, passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at his home.



Dave was born on Dec. 6, 1957, in Cuba, and was a son of George and Betty Goode Wetherby. In 1988, he married his wife of 31 years, Lisa Stanek.



Dave was a 1976 graduate of Olean High School.



He started working at Warner's Bakery, at the age of 14, and opened his own pizza shop at the age of 18. Dave's Pizza took off quickly and became known as the best pizza in town. His recipe is still famous to this day. After over 30 years of owning Dave's Pizza, Dave switched careers and began driving a tour bus for Niagara Scenic Tours.



He loved the places he was able to visit and all of the people he was able to meet. Dave was well known and loved by all through his business, but most of all he was loved for his kindness, infectious laugh and generosity.



Dave is survived by three daughters, Amy (Mitch) Barish, Betsy Wetherby and Chelsea Klotz; three brothers, George "Butch" (Dani) Wetherby of Phillipsburg, Pa.; Dennis (Marlene) Wetherby of Olean and Robert (Terry) Wetherby of Hinsdale; a sister, Wendy (Roger) Chapman of Olean.



Dave was predeceased by an infant sister, Ann Wetherby.



Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Susan K. Hadley, pastor of the Trinity United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery in Olean. Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the town of Olean Fire Department, 1297 Old Rock City Road, Olean, NY 14760. OLEAN - David A. Wetherby, of 1343 Ursoy Drive, passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at his home.Dave was born on Dec. 6, 1957, in Cuba, and was a son of George and Betty Goode Wetherby. In 1988, he married his wife of 31 years, Lisa Stanek.Dave was a 1976 graduate of Olean High School.He started working at Warner's Bakery, at the age of 14, and opened his own pizza shop at the age of 18. Dave's Pizza took off quickly and became known as the best pizza in town. His recipe is still famous to this day. After over 30 years of owning Dave's Pizza, Dave switched careers and began driving a tour bus for Niagara Scenic Tours.He loved the places he was able to visit and all of the people he was able to meet. Dave was well known and loved by all through his business, but most of all he was loved for his kindness, infectious laugh and generosity.Dave is survived by three daughters, Amy (Mitch) Barish, Betsy Wetherby and Chelsea Klotz; three brothers, George "Butch" (Dani) Wetherby of Phillipsburg, Pa.; Dennis (Marlene) Wetherby of Olean and Robert (Terry) Wetherby of Hinsdale; a sister, Wendy (Roger) Chapman of Olean.Dave was predeceased by an infant sister, Ann Wetherby.Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Susan K. Hadley, pastor of the Trinity United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery in Olean. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the town of Olean Fire Department, 1297 Old Rock City Road, Olean, NY 14760. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close