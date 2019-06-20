OLEAN - David A. Wetherby, of 1343 Ursoy Drive, passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at his home.
Dave was born on Dec. 6, 1957, in Cuba, and was a son of George and Betty Goode Wetherby. In 1988, he married his wife of 31 years, Lisa Stanek.
Dave was a 1976 graduate of Olean High School.
He started working at Warner's Bakery, at the age of 14, and opened his own pizza shop at the age of 18. Dave's Pizza took off quickly and became known as the best pizza in town. His recipe is still famous to this day. After over 30 years of owning Dave's Pizza, Dave switched careers and began driving a tour bus for Niagara Scenic Tours.
He loved the places he was able to visit and all of the people he was able to meet. Dave was well known and loved by all through his business, but most of all he was loved for his kindness, infectious laugh and generosity.
Dave is survived by three daughters, Amy (Mitch) Barish, Betsy Wetherby and Chelsea Klotz; three brothers, George "Butch" (Dani) Wetherby of Phillipsburg, Pa.; Dennis (Marlene) Wetherby of Olean and Robert (Terry) Wetherby of Hinsdale; a sister, Wendy (Roger) Chapman of Olean.
Dave was predeceased by an infant sister, Ann Wetherby.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Susan K. Hadley, pastor of the Trinity United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery in Olean. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the town of Olean Fire Department, 1297 Old Rock City Road, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 20, 2019