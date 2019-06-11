HOUGHTON - Dr. David Allyn Howard, 76, of Houghton, died at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, Sunday (June 9, 2019) after an unexpected illness.
He was the loving husband, of 50 years, to Dr. Irmgard (Irma) Keeler Howard.
He had taught history at Houghton College, Houghton, for 48 years.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grace United Church, Wellsville, on Saturday (June 15, 2019) with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. SergeiNikolaev will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody, Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Liberal Arts Scholarship at Houghton College or Grace United Church, Wellsville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 11, 2019