FRANKLINVILLE - David B. "Doc" Smith, of Route 16, died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at Absolut Care of Salamanca, following a long illness.
Born April 21, 1946, in Franklinville, he was the son of Bradley and Ernestine Gleason Smith. On June 10, 1989, in Franklinville, he married Virginia Tilton, who survives.
Mr. Smith attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967.
He was a mechanic for several years, at Harry Hobson's Garage in Franklinville, and Borden's in Arcade.
Doc enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a member of the Franklinville Conservation Club, where he shot trap. He was also a member of VFW Post 9487, the American Legion Post 526 and the I.O.O.B No. 1517, all of Franklinville.
Surviving is his wife, Virginia, also of Absolut of Salamanca; two sisters, Sandra (Rich) Michaelis of Franklinville and Sally (Bob) Bushnell of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a nephew, Timothy Bushnell.
Private graveside services will be held with military honors, in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville, with Rev. David Fisher honoring his life.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.