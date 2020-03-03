|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. David Bander, 51, of Wildwood Avenue, Salamanca, died unexpectedly, at home Sunday (March 1, 2020).
Born June 2, 1968, in Providence, R.I., he was the son of Shirley Whitis Heyen of Pahrump, Nev., and the late David Bander.
He had been employed with Seneca One Stop for over nine years, and previously had been employed with Snyder Inc., as a driving trainer and over-the-road driver, for over 20 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors; kayaking; being with friends and family; and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Sabres fan.
Surviving is his longtime companion, Kimberly A. Emerson of Salamanca; two sons, Jason Barber of Esparto, Calif. and Steven Bander of Niagara Falls; two daughters, Lisa (Nate Phillips) Maerten of Sanborn and Carmen Maldonado-Larkin of Rochester; an adopted daughter, Kristina Gassman of Salamanca; several other adopted brothers and sisters; 15 grandchidren; two sisters, Alberta (Roger) Burke of Christiansburg, Va. and Sarah (Michael) Henderson of Carleton, Mich.; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240; Oishei Children's Hospital, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203; or , 100 Sylvan Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14228.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2020