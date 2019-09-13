|
CUBA - David Berg Mowatt, a 20-year resident at Eden Heights of Olean, died peacefully on Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at the age of 94, at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
David was born in Ashland, Wis., and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, before graduating from Kenmore High School, in 1942.
David served as a private first class in the U.S. Army, between 1943-1946. He was part of the military police in the 716th Police Battalion. Duties included guarding New York City; guarding important leaders of the country; and escorting prisoners of war. David proudly served, as an honor guard, in Franklin D. Roosevelt's funeral, at Hyde Park.
After WWII, he enrolled in the Michigan College of Mining and Technology, in Houghton, Mich.
He worked for many years at S. G. Press, in East Aurora.
David was a dutiful, loving son; a cherished brother; and a special uncle, to several nieces and a nephew. David B. Mowatt was a good man, and will be dearly missed by many.
Survivors include a brother, John S. Mowatt of Wheatley Heights; a sister, Edith C. Jesernig of Louisville, Ky.; and a sister, Grace H. Burritt of Oswego.
David was predeceased by his parents, David Southwick Mowatt and Edith Henning Berg Mowatt; and a brother, Charles Potter Mowatt.
A gravesite service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Siloam Cemetery, on Maple Grove Road, in Freedom.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Babbitt and Easton, of Franklinville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019