|
|
LOOMIS, Calif. - David Brown Dubin, M.D., passed away at his home in Loomis Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at the age of 81.
He had a long and varied medical career, with the majority of his years spent in private practice in Lincoln. He also served in the U.S. Army and the Public Health Service.
Dr. Dubin was born in Chula Vista May 12, 1938. He was the son of Nathan Arthur Dubin, M.D., and Elizabeth Brown Dubin. The family moved to Lincoln shortly before World War II, where Dr. Nathan Dubin opened a medical practice that provided care for many generations of Lincoln residents.
David graduated from Lincoln High School and received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University. After a short stint as a middle school teacher, he attended the Duke University School of Medicine, where he earned his M. D. degree in 1964.
He served his internship at Sacramento County Hospital and decided to follow in his father's footsteps by entering into private practice with him in Lincoln. Their partnership was cut short when David was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He served for two years as a captain, stationed at Fort Riley, Kan. He returned to private practice in Lincoln for a short while before deciding to return to the army.
In 1976 he became the head physician of the Fort Indian Gap Army Base in Pennsylvania. In 1978, he was promoted to a lieutenant colonel, serving as the base physician at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. His next move was to Tampa, Fla., working for the Public Health Service.
In 1980, Dr. Dubin moved to Olean, N.Y., and became a private practitioner with the Olean Medical Group. Beginning in 1983, he also acted as the university doctor for St. Bonaventure University. He returned to Lincoln again in 1990, operating a private practice and serving as the Lincoln High School team doctor until his retirement.
David was an avid reader, a history buff and also loved science fiction. He enjoyed playing and watching golf as well as watching many other professional and college sports teams. He was especially fond of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers along with the Buffalo Bills and Duke Basketball.
He is survived by seven children, Anthony (Angela) Dubin of Allegany, N.Y., Laura (Michael) Dubin Herman of Roseville, Mary (Michael) Dubin Caprino of Jamestown, N.Y., Stephen (Dayna) Dubin of Roseville, Aaron Dubin of Loomis, Marlana Dubin-Griffits of Columbia, Mo. and David C Dubin of San Rafael. Other survivors include 10 grandchildren, Josh, Shawn and Jamison Dubin, Anthony, Andrew and Amanda Nist and Charles, Brian, Jake and Olivia Dwaileebe. He is also survived by his sister, Wendy Arlen of Roseville; nieces, Lisa Schiller and Joceyln Stewart; and nephews, Colin and Alec Arlen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Lincoln Funeral Home, 406 H St., Lincoln, CA 95648.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in his memory to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 15, 2020