LITTLE VALLEY - David C. White, 62, of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



He was born July 16, 1956, in Salamanca, the son of the late Edward White and Myrtle Newark White, who survives and resides in Killbuck. On July 1, 1989, he married the former Darlene Orr, who survives.



Mr. White was a shift manager at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca for over 10 years.



He was a member of the Little Valley American Legion and VFW.



He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and in his garden.



Besides his loving wife of nearly 30 years, he is survived by two daughters, Britney White of Jamestown and Alyssa White of Clarksville, Tenn. Also surviving is a brother, Jeff (Tina) White of North Carolina; two sisters, Melody (Tim) Kemp, also of North Carolina, and Merrilee (Bob) Davis of Arcade; a brother-in-law, Steve Wrona of Little Valley; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a brother, Edward White; and a sister, Lori White.



Private family services will be held.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.



Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Ambulance Service or any conservation related charity.