WELLSVILLE - David D. "Babe" Payne escaped this mortal realm Tuesday (March 10, 2020). He was 70.
Babe was world renowned for his "tell-it-like-it-is" attitude, his sarcastic disposition and the giant black mug that traveled the world with him. He offered charm, wit and an underlying love and loyalty to those who were his friends and family.
He was an amazing person, part sinner and part saint, all bundled up into one unique package. If you were fortunate to have met him and share a drink with him, you'd have liked him immediately and would have been considered a friend.
Babe was a respiratory therapist for over 30 years at Jones Memorial Hospital, where he was known to take smoke breaks on the loading dock after treating patients with breathing problems!
He was a a member of the VFW, Moose and the American Legion, where he was a member of the Honor Guard.
He was loyal to his bar stool every Friday.
He was a 1967 graduate of Wellsville High School. He loved sports and betting (maybe betting a bit more), and was a great coach during his children's school years.
He is survived by five children, Tracy (Brian) Ruprich of Naperville, Ill., Steven (Stephanie) Payne of Sedley, Va., Joseph Payne and Frank (Amanda) Payne, of both of Wellsville and Britttany Payne of Mesa, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Ruprich, Chris Payne, Autem Payne, David Payne, Kalie Payne, Alyssa Payne and Trent Payne; a great-grandson, Kasen; two brothers, Doug (Holly) Payne of Brockport and Skip (Barb) Payne of Clearwater, Fla.; Eric Payne and Breana Payne and many more beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dale and Virginia Liesegang Payne; a son, David Payne; two brothers, Daniel and Gary Payne; and a crazy number of dogs and cats, who will surley be waiting for him at the gates.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 14, 2020) in the funeral home, with Rev. James Hartwell presiding.
Please consider memorial donations to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org; or the at woundedwarriorproject.org.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
In his own views on life, "I did it my way!"
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2020