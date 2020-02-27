|
SPRING HILL, Fla. - David Duke Haskins, age 95, of the Timber Pines Community, passed away Sunday (Feb 23, 2020) at the Trinity Medical Center.
David was born April 1, 1924, in Wellsville, N.Y., the son of Bayard and Victoria Haskins. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Smith Haskins, a loving wife and devoted and timeless caregiver for the many years Dave courageously battled cancer.
A Wellsville high school graduate, Dave then attended Columbia University before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in Europe as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot. A mighty plane for a mighty guy.
Dave's many accomplishments and achievements include working closely with his family in the oil industry and he held many positions at the Ebenezer Oil Co. Inc., including serving as an officer and director. Dave also served as an officer and director of the New York State Oil Producers Association, was a member of the Penn Grade Crude Association, a director of the First Trust Company Bank, a trustee of the David A. Howe Library and an elected Allegany County Legislator. He was also a past member of the Wellsville Lions Club, where he entertained many Wellsville residents as an "End Man" in the Lions Variety Shows.
In his final days, Dave, the widely respected and loved "April Fool," even brought smiles to the faces of his nurses who stated that despite his age, infirmity and cancer, he still made them smile.
Dave was a devoted family man and will be sadly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. CAVU – Ceiling And Visibility Unlimited!
Surviving are the couple's five children, Nancy (Jay) Lazar of Bethlehem, Pa., Thomas (Kristina) Haskins of Richmond, Va., William (Robin) Haskins of Port St. Lucie, Anne Schettine of Bemus Point, N.Y. and Mark T. Haskins of Wellsville; as well as 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Daniel Haskins; a sister, Mary Atkinson; and his aunt, Bertha K. Haskins.
Friends may visit the family from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at the Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, Spring Hill Chapel, with a memorial service to follow at the Chapel. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a church or .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2020