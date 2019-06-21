OLEAN - David E. Coffey, of 433 1/2 Second Ave., passed away Monday (June 17, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
David was born on Jan. 6, 1949, in Lackawanna, the son of William Miles and Arline Audrey LeVere Coffey.
David attended Alfred University.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War, from March 29, 1968 to March 22, 1971, during which time he endured so much to protect and serve our country.
After his service, David became a self-employed carpenter, throughout Western New York. He helped build more than 23 homes, and renovate many other properties, including stores around the Buffalo area. He was a licensed plumber and electrician as well.
David enjoyed fishing; going for rides; and traveling with his longtime companion, Henry Mae. He really enjoyed helping people and was known as a people-person.
David is survived by his loving companion of 33 years, Henry Mae Elliott; two stepdaughters, Lisa (Neal) Hicks and Latice (Demetrius) Bailey; two stepsons, John Elliott and David (Lynette) Elliott; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy J. (Jon) Cooper; 10 brothers-in-law; 17 sisters-in-law; many, many nieces and nephews; his best friend, Peter (Amanda) Adams of Olean; four special friends, Judge Dave (Pixie) Porter, Harold Moore, David Moore and Ray, and his wife, Mary.
David was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Richard William and Leonard James Coffey; his father-in-law, David (Willie Mae) Elliott; his mother-in-law, Daisy Brooks; a sister-in-law, Mattie Louise Brown; and a brother-in-law, Curtis Moore.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (June 29, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. John E. Elliott Sr., pastor of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Buffalo, will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 895 ritual team. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery Veteran's Field of Honor, in Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 21, 2019