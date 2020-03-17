|
|
RICHBURG - David E. Evans, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). David received amazing care at Jones Memorial Hospital, in Wellsville, in the comfort care unit, during his final days battling cancer.
David was born on November 8, 1943, in Buffalo, to Elmer E. and Beatrice L. Sherwood Evans.
He graduated from Richburg Central School, in 1961. David served his country from 1961 to 1965 and was stationed in Germany.
David was a dedicated employee at Cooper Power Systems, in Olean, for 37 years. David enjoyed fishing, stock car racing and collecting model airplane engines. David also loved animals, and had recently taken care of a stray cat, that he named Big Nuisance.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria; his daughter, Nicole (Bob) Hubbard of Nichols; his sister, Alice (John) Dunbar of Richburg; his sister, Nancy Straight of Youngstown, Ohio; his brother, Lee Evans of Bolivar; his grandchildren, Brandon Lewandowski of Belmont and Evan and Edison Hubbard of Nichols; and many nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Evans; his brother, Peter Evans Sr.; his nephew, Peter Evans Jr.; and his parents.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 21, 2020) at the First Baptist Church, Richburg. Funeral services to follow.
Donations in memory of David can be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020