SALAMANCA - Mr. David E. McElfresh, 63, of Salamanca, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 10, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born March 19, 1956, in Olean, he was the son of the late Edna McElfresh Lounsbury. Along with his mother, he was raised by his stepfather, the late Robert Lounsbury.
Mr. McElfresh was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1975. He had been employed as a machinist with Fitzpatrick & Weller for over 20 years.
He attended the Free Methodist Church in Salamanca. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. He also enjoyed NASCAR.
Surviving are a daughter, Teisha McElfresh of Buffalo; two sisters, Charlotte Ross and Beverly Lounsbury, both of Salamanca; a brother, Tim Lounsbury of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a stepsister, Sylvia Lounsbury.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019