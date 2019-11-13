Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for David McElfresh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. McElfresh


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. McElfresh Obituary
SALAMANCA - Mr. David E. McElfresh, 63, of Salamanca, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 10, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.

Born March 19, 1956, in Olean, he was the son of the late Edna McElfresh Lounsbury. Along with his mother, he was raised by his stepfather, the late Robert Lounsbury.

Mr. McElfresh was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1975. He had been employed as a machinist with Fitzpatrick & Weller for over 20 years.

He attended the Free Methodist Church in Salamanca. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. He also enjoyed NASCAR.

Surviving are a daughter, Teisha McElfresh of Buffalo; two sisters, Charlotte Ross and Beverly Lounsbury, both of Salamanca; a brother, Tim Lounsbury of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a stepsister, Sylvia Lounsbury.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -